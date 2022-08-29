Navi Mumbai: Kharghar BJP raises traffic issues with officials |

Mumbai: Despite Kharghar being a planned node, the traffic congestion has become a daily routine. Apart from the peak hours, citizens have to face traffic congestion during the day. The situation is getting worse with each passing day.

The Kharghar and Taloja unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded from DCP Traffic to sort out the issue. They met Yogesh Gawde, Senior Police Inspector Transport unit Kharghar and submitted a letter. They demanded that they take concrete steps to get rid of the traffic jam.

Gawde assured that the traffic jams that are happening in particular places are due to various reasons and they will depute additional officials to manage the traffic. He requested that the citizens should also cooperate with the police force by following the proper rules. He expressed the hope that vehicles should not be parked on the road in such a that they cause traffic jams during rush hours.

The local unit of BJP said that they are getting a lot of complaints from citizens regarding the poor traffic conditions in the node. The main complaint of the citizens is that bikers who do not have helmets are stopped and charged. The residents say that helmets are not compulsory on the inner part of the city roads. The complaint of many senior citizens is as follows. It is that they also have to bear this problem. Such a scene has become a daily occurrence at certain junctions.