Navi Mumbai: Kavi Sammelan to be organised in Vashi on Holi

Vashi: On the occasion of Holi, the Navi Mumbai Merchant’s Gymkhana (NMMG) is organizing Hasya Kavi Sammelan on March 16 at its premises in Vashi. Well-known Hindi satirist Sampat Saral will be one of the poets at the Kavisammelan.

The Kavisammelan will start at 6.30 pm on the poolside of the NMMG. Apart from Saral, Manoj Madrasi, Jay Prakash Tripathy and Sanjay Bansal.

According to the organizer, Sampat Saral is a Hindi satirist and currently the only name after Sharad Joshi and K.P. Saxena, who writes humorous prose in Kavisammelan and Mushayara. Saral exposes the social, cultural, and political inconsistencies through sharp satire that is conceptual and objective.

The entry to the event by invitation of donor passes. One can contact Dev at 8928796565 for donor passes.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:35 AM IST