Navi Mumbai: Kalwa Hospital ICU Is Manned By A Single Intensivist

Thane: A lone intensivist is in charge of handling the 20-bed intensive care unit (ICU) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa. Now the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated a recruitment process to fill the 11 vacancies out of the 12 posts of intensivists.

The TMC-run CSMH in Kalwa with 500 beds, caters to hundreds of poor patients from Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and rural areas of the Thane district. Facilities are inadequate to handle the increasing number of patients.

TMC chief plans to increase bed capacity in hospital

Keeping the present problem of the hospital in mind, the TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar has already started the process to increase the capacity of the hospital from 500 beds to 1,000 beds. The hospital was recently inaugurated with a well-equipped maternity ward and surgery department. Also, a library has been started and there is a plan to increase 20 beds in ICU.

TMC Health Department Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari said, "While many initiatives are being taken at the hospital, it has come to light that the burden of ICU is on the shoulders of a single intensivist, a specialist doctor. Intensivists are appointed to treat the patients in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

TMC plans to fill the 11 vacancies

The TMC has sanctioned 12 intensivist posts for 20 intensive care units in Kalwa Hospital. As of now, there is only one intensivist working here and the remaining 11 seats are vacant. Four resident doctors of Kalwa Hospital and leading specialist doctors from other departments treat the patients in the ICU.

This is putting an additional burden on the doctors as well. In addition, there is a shortage of trained specialist nurses and health workers. Keeping this in mind we have now started the process of filling up 11 vacancies for the post of Intensivist and issued an advertisement for the same."

