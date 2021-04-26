Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli resident arrested for illegally selling Remdesivir

The police busted a Remdesivir black marketing racket wherein the vials were being sold for over eight times the original price, officials said.

The police have arrested a man from Navi Mumbai and have seized three vials from him. Investigations are on as to from where he had sourced the vials.

The arrested person has been identified as RD Kanade (38), a resident of Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, specific information was received by them that a man would be arriving at Shivaji Chowk in Khandeshwar area on late Saturday night in order to sell Remdesivir vials in black. The police had also learnt that person was supposed to sell each vial for Rs 25,000, while original cost of each vials is around Rs 1,500.

A trap was laid at the said place and Kanade was nabbed as soon as he arrived there. On searching him, the police found three vials of Remdesevir. Kanade also could not produce any bill or license with regards to the possession of the vials, police said.