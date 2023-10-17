Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Police Seize Gutkha Worth ₹5.33 Lakh From Car; Driver Held | representative image

Navi Mumbai: A team of Kalamboli police, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Circle 2, successfully seized a significant quantity of gutkha, pan masala, and aromatic tobacco valued at approximately Rs 5,33,000 from a WagonR car.

Upon receiving information that an individual was transporting these prohibited items from Khidukpada near Kalamboli Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police Circle-2, Pankaj Dahane, took immediate action. Under his guidance, Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Pawar and a dedicated team swiftly organized an operation at the designated location.

Driver Held While Unloading Boxes

The driver of the vehicle, associated with the Maa Kirana Store, was intercepted while unloading boxes and sacks from the car. Sensing the presence of the police, the driver made a hasty attempt to escape through a nearby lane, prompting the team to give chase. Despite his efforts, the individual managed to elude the police.

Subsequently, the police conducted a thorough inspection of the car, revealing a variety of illegal substances, including gutkha, pan masala, and scented tobacco. The driver was promptly taken into custody.

