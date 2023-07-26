Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Man Orders Camera, E-Commerce Website Delivers Washing Soap Instead

A 29-year-old resident of Kalamboli lodged a police complaint against an e-commerce site after he was delivered soaps instead of the camera he had ordered. The victim approached the police after receiving no help from the e-commerce site.

The victim and complainant Prashant Lendve ordered a Canon M5-Mark-2 camera worth ₹59,990 from a well-known ecommerce site on July 8 and made the payment online from his credit card. The product was delivered on July 10 morning. However, when the delivery executive came to deliver the product, Lendve was at the office in Belapur.

Victim paid ₹59,990 for the desired product

The delivery executive identified as Govind Kore called Lendve about the delivery. Since he was not at home, he asked Kore to hand over the package at Siddhanath Dudh Dairy near his house. Lendve also shared the OTP for the delivery of the product.

When he came back home from the office in the evening, he collected the package. The complainant said that he made a video of the package's opening with his younger brother's help.

Complainant was shocked when he opened the box

The complainant was shocked when he opened the box. The parcel contained some camera accessories, such as the Canon battery charger, cable, camera carrier rope, steel flexible pipe, and Surf Excel soaps. Lendve immediately contacted customer care of the e-commerce firm to report the issue and registered a complaint. However, by July 16, the e-commerce company informed him that they were unable to process a return for his order.

Lendve then approached Kalamboli police station and registered a complaint of fraud against the e-commerce site. A case was registered under section 420 of IPC against an unidentified person. The police started an investigation.