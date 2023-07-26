 Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Man Orders Camera, E-Commerce Website Delivers Washing Soap Instead
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Kalamboli Man Orders Camera, E-Commerce Website Delivers Washing Soap Instead

Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Man Orders Camera, E-Commerce Website Delivers Washing Soap Instead

The aggrieved filed a complaint against the e-commerce website urging that he had ordered a Canon MS-Mark-2 camera but was shocked to see washing soaps in the box.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
article-image

A 29-year-old resident of Kalamboli lodged a police complaint against an e-commerce site after he was delivered soaps instead of the camera he had ordered. The victim approached the police after receiving no help from the e-commerce site.

The victim and complainant Prashant Lendve ordered a Canon M5-Mark-2 camera worth ₹59,990 from a well-known ecommerce site on July 8 and made the payment online from his credit card. The product was delivered on July 10 morning. However, when the delivery executive came to deliver the product, Lendve was at the office in Belapur.

Victim paid ₹59,990 for the desired product

The delivery executive identified as Govind Kore called Lendve about the delivery. Since he was not at home, he asked Kore to hand over the package at Siddhanath Dudh Dairy near his house. Lendve also shared the OTP for the delivery of the product.

When he came back home from the office in the evening, he collected the package. The complainant said that he made a video of the package's opening with his younger brother's help.

Read Also
Fake e-commerce website gangs: Kingpins remain untraceable
article-image

Complainant was shocked when he opened the box

The complainant was shocked when he opened the box. The parcel contained some camera accessories, such as the Canon battery charger, cable, camera carrier rope, steel flexible pipe, and Surf Excel soaps. Lendve immediately contacted customer care of the e-commerce firm to report the issue and registered a complaint. However, by July 16, the e-commerce company informed him that they were unable to process a return for his order.

Lendve then approached Kalamboli police station and registered a complaint of fraud against the e-commerce site. A case was registered under section 420 of IPC against an unidentified person. The police started an investigation.

Read Also
Delhi: CM Kejriwal's daughter duped of Rs 34,000 in e-commerce fraud, FIR lodged
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Flying Machine? MSRTC Bus Runs With Detached Roof

Watch: Flying Machine? MSRTC Bus Runs With Detached Roof

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Initiates Legal Action Against Schools Operating Without Approval

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Initiates Legal Action Against Schools Operating Without Approval

Thane: 21-Year-Old Mistaken As Thief, Beaten Up By 3 Men In Kalyan

Thane: 21-Year-Old Mistaken As Thief, Beaten Up By 3 Men In Kalyan

Maharashtra Govt Rebuked by Bombay HC for Delayed Farmer Compensation; Strict Orders to Clear Dues

Maharashtra Govt Rebuked by Bombay HC for Delayed Farmer Compensation; Strict Orders to Clear Dues

Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Man Orders Camera, E-Commerce Website Delivers Washing Soap Instead

Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Man Orders Camera, E-Commerce Website Delivers Washing Soap Instead