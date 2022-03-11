Navi Mumbai: JNPA undertakes multiple projects aligning with PM’s initiative of ‘Gati Shakti' scheme

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Navi Mumbai, one of the premier container handling ports in India has undertaken multiple projects aligning with the PM’s initiative of ‘Gati Shakti' scheme. During a media briefing in Mumbai on Friday JNPA Chairman, Sanjay Sethi briefed about the progress and the outcome of various developmental projects that have been initiated under this programme.

Sethi said, "The projects like JNPA-SEZ, Fourth Container Terminal, additional Liquid Cargo Jetty, Dry Port at Wardha & Jalna, Berthing facility for ROPAX/RORO, Common Railyard, etc will be a catalyst for port-based industrialization in India and make the EXIM trade even more efficient with ease of operation."

PM Gati Shakti aims to reduce logistics costs, develop world-class infrastructure to make EXIM efficient, and benefit citizens by saving cost and time and fastening the pace of development in the country. It will play a major role in the integrated economic growth of the country. It is based on seven engines of growth - roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics, sethi claimed.



When asked Sanjay Sethi that a lot of private players have been roped in for operations and maintenance of port related activities and is it a move towards privtisation of JNPA he replied, "We are doing PPP; we are not selling anything. The JNPA will be a part of all tie-ups and stakes are usually in form of revenue / royalty sharing model. Wherein, JNPA will benefit more through it."

Meanwhile he was also asked about the recent cyber attack at one of the JNPA terminal to which he replied, "Operations were not affected causing any loss of revenue. Our IT operation system was disrupted. However, we have initiated an inquiry to find out the cause and future mitigation plan."

Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan, JNPA has undertaken various projects which further boost the EXIM trade and bolster the nation’s economy, according to JNPA.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:54 PM IST