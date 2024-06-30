Navi Mumbai: Jeweler Robbed Of ₹13 Lakh In Pretext Of Selling Gold Biscuits At Discounted Rate | Representative Image

Kharghar police are on look out of five accused who robbed a jeweler by promising gold biscuits in a discounted rate. The complainant Ravindra RAtanlal Chaudhary (50), was told by his friend Sunil Ingale (51) about a man who wanted to sell 200 grams gold biscuits on a discounted rate. Igale being a very old friend, Chaudhary trusted him. Ingale had told that the person selling was willing to give Rs 5,000 off on every 10 gram gold. Accordingly, Chaudhary, Ingale and another friend Ratan Singh Rathod decided to meet the other person on June 26 at Kharghar.

Chaudhary is a resident of Mulund and owns a jewellery shop there. Ingale had told him that the seller would meet them at Kharghar and the trio decided to meet them. At the first location in Kharghar, a man identified as Raj approached the trio and asked them to meet at Monkey point in Kharghar and told that only two would be allowed to meet. Raj also asked them who was having the money and Chaudhary told that Rathod was having the money.

After reaching Monkey point, a car came near them and they forcefully dragged Rathod inside the car and took him towards Kopra village. The accused then assaulted Rathod and took Rs 13 lakh money that he was carrying and threatened him to not inform anyone and left.

Rathod called Chaudhary and told his location and he was then picked up by Chaudhary and he learnt that the money was gone. Chaudhary then approached Kharghar police and registered a case of robbery and assault. “Complainant’s friend Ingale claims to have met Raj through social media. We are investigating the case and interrogating everyone,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said.