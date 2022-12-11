Navi Mumbai: Jal Jeevan Mission runs dry in tribal villages

Navi Mumbai: A wave of hope had rippled through the parched villages of Ladivali, Akulwadi, and Gulsunde after the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had agreed to supply water to them under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Around 12,000 inhabitants of these three villages have been facing water issues for the past 15 years.

However, even the MIDC's plan couldn't work as the gram panchayat failed to timely complete the work of laying pipes. Social worker Santosh Thakur said that the MIDC allowed the withdrawal of water and also provided a connection for these villages last month. “The distance from the water connection to these villages is around 3.5km. A pipeline was proposed to be laid, however, the project is still incomplete,” he said, adding that a work order was issued in March.

In May, villagers, social activists, and tribal women from the village had to sit on an indefinite hunger strike against the contaminated water supply to at least three revenue villages and four tribal hamlets. They were demanding that they should be provided clean potable water from MIDC. They had even staged a protest on Oct 11 at the Konkan Commissioner's Office in Belapur.Following their protests, villagers were assured by the local administration that the water supply from MIDC would be started.

Mr Thakur said, “I have been following the issue since last year. The Government machinery was least bothered to solve the problem,” said Thakur. Earlier, these villages were getting water from the Patalganga water reservoir. However, the water treatment plant became defunct and villagers are now forced to drink contaminated water. “The lab tests found the water can't be used for drinking and cooking purposes,” underlined Mr Thakur.

When The FPJ contacted Dr Kiran Patil, Raigad Zilla Parishad CEO, he said that the scheme has just been launched and it will take time to lay the pipeline. However, he refused to give a reason why there was a delay when the work order was issued months ago.