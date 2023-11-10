Navi Mumbai: 'Jal Diwali' Celebrated At Bhokarpada Water Purification Centre Of Morbe Dam Under Amrit 2.0 Mission |

Navi Mumbai: In alignment with the directives of the Amrit 2.0 Mission received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Union Government, 'Jal Diwali' is being joyously celebrated. Under the guidance of NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the 'Women for Water, Water for Women' campaign is being executed in collaboration with the National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

In adherence to instructions from the Directorate of Municipal Council Administration of the Government of Maharashtra, the innovative 'Jal Diwali' activity unfolded against the Diwali backdrop. The aim was to educate the women of the NMMC about the water quality testing process and foster a sense of belonging towards the water infrastructure.

Representatives of 25 women's savings groups of the Municipal Corporation were taken to the Water Purification Center at Bhokarpada of the Morbe Dam Project owned by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Here, they received comprehensive information about the water's journey from Morbe dam to the purification centre and then distribution to households.

Details On The Water Purification Centre Visit

Expressing their newfound awareness, the women representatives marvelled at the intricate processes their tap water undergoes at home. The visit facilitated hands-on observation, information acquisition of water purification processes, and water distribution, successfully promoting inclusiveness and participation as envisioned by the campaign. As a gesture of appreciation, participants in the 'Jal Diwali' program were given steel water bottles, glasses, and cloth bags.

Municipal Council Administration Directorate Commissioner Mr. Manoj Ranade inaugurated this enlightening activity. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar, City Engineer Shri. Dr. Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Social Development Department Shriram Pawar, and Additional City Engineer Shri. Manoj Patil, the 'Jal Diwali' initiative was meticulously organized. The 'Women for Water, Water for Women' campaign, ensuring citizens' access to quality water and empowering women through water quality testing, stands as a beacon of assurance for women in Navi Mumbai regarding their water supply.

