Navi Mumbai: ITM Kharghar Organises Post-Ganesha Immersion Beach Cleanup Drive

Navi Mumbai: Students of ITM Business School, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai in collaboration with the Change Is Us Foundation carried out a beach clean-up drive at Chowpatty Beach, Girgaum on September 30. The purpose of this event was to protect the environment and marine animals by cleaning trash from the beach post-Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Students collected litter, including plastic waste, glass, and other debris, from the beach area.

Director of ITM Business School Shares Details On Event

Dr Lakshmi Mohan, Director of ITM Business School said, "While we pray to Lord Ganesha, we show scant respect while immersing the idol. The beaches are left with toxic residues and can prove to be unhygienic for people. For ITM Business School, the beach cleaning after immersion is a way of showing love to Almighty Ganesha and the people of the city. The beach cleaning is not an exercise or project but a practice every year by our MBA students. This is also to prove "Swachata he Sewa", cleanliness is service to our nation and should be sensitized by every school".

