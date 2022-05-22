Navi Mumbai: ISKCON felicitates Crime Branch for solving burglary at the temple

Navi Mumbai: The ISKCON temple management facilitated officials of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police for solving the burglary at the temple held in January. They also gave certificates of appreciation to officials on the occasion.

A team of the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police had nabbed two Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly breaking into the ISKCON temple in Kharghar and stealing cash from donation boxes.

Accused Raju Sheikh and Akash Khan, two Bangladeshi nationals, jumped on the protective wall of the ISKCON temple being set up in Kharghar and entered the house around midnight on January 31. After that, the two broke into three donation boxes in the temple and stole cash.

The Crime Branch team while investigating the case, examined the CCTV footage of the ISKCON temple premises and obtained information about the accused and arrested the two accused from Ove Gaon Camp.

The ISKCON temple management has taken note of the performance of the team, decided to felicitate Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengde, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Vasta, Senior Inspector of Police Vijay Singh Bhosale, Assistant Inspector of Police Gangadhar Devde, Head Constable Mangesh Wat, Police Naik, Kiran Raut, Vijay Kharatmol, Rahul Wagh. , Dr. Laxman Koparkar, Nitin Jagtap, Prakash Salunkhe by ISKCON Temple President and Trustee Dr. Surdas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:05 AM IST