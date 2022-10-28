Navi Mumbai: INTUC threatens of strike if contract workers are not paid COVID allowance immediately

Ravindra Sawant |

The chief of Indian national Trade Union Congress, Navi Mumbai, Ravindra Sawant, wrote to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner demanding release of special COVID allowance for contractual workers within 15 days.

Sawant has written similar letter to the transport undertaking of the NMMC.

During the two-and-half years of the pandemic, the contractual, salaried and other transport employees working in the NMMC performed remarkably, said Sawant.

Elaborating on how buses became make-shift ambulances plying infected persons, he raised the point that although other employees and officers had received COVID allowance but the contractual, salaried and transport employees have not.

“Contract workers in the transport department are not being taken into consideration despite their sincere work during the COVID period. The payment of the COVID allowance is being delayed. We warn that if the administration does not give the COVID allowance to the employees of the transport industry within the next 15 days, Navi Mumbai INTUC will hold a protest including work stoppage and hunger strike,” said Sawant.