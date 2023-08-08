 Navi Mumbai INTUC President To Sit On Indefinite Hunger Strike Against NMMC From August 9
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
NMMC Headquarters | File

Navi Mumbai: Ravindra Sawant, president of Navi Mumbai Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) will sit on an indefinite hunger strike from August 9 against the administration of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). He has been demanding that a number of long-standing issues contract employees face, particularly their wages, are not resolved.

Sawant said that he has already presented all issues in writing to the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and highlighted the inconveniences and hardships experienced by employees working on fixed remuneration.

Despite continuous follow-ups, meetings, and discussions with the delegation, the civic administration has not shown interest to resolve the problem.

Sawant expressed his displeasure and stressed the need for salary increments for all employees on fixed remuneration, including drivers, conductors, solid waste department employees, health department employees, and teachers working in NMMC schools.

