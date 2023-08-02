Navi Mumbai: INTUC President To Go On Hunger Strike; Demands NMMC To Resolve Long-Standing Issues Of Contract Workers

INTUC Logo | Facebook

Ravindra Sawant, president of Navi Mumbai Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) has threatened the administration of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to go on an indefinite hunger strike from August 9, if the long-standing issues faced by contract employees, particularly their wages, are not resolved.

Sawant said that he has already presented all issues in writing to the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and highlighted the inconveniences and hardships experienced by employees working on fixed remuneration.

Despite continuous follow-ups, meetings, and discussions with the delegation, the civic administration has not shown interest to resolve the problem.

Sawant expressed his displeasure and stressed the need for salary increments for all employees on fixed remuneration, including drivers, conductors, solid waste department employees, health department employees, and teachers working in NMMC schools, among others.

