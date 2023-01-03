Navi Mumbai: INTUC members felicitate civic chief for solving employees’ issues in NMMC

Navi Mumbai: Indian National Trade Union Congress members felicitate civic chief for solving employees’ issues in NMMC |

Navi Mumbai: A delegation of members of the Maharashtra Employees Union affiliated with INTUC met the municipal commissioner of NMMC and thanked him for solving a number of problems of the employees and officials working in different departments of NMMC.

TMC chief received calendar on behalf of NMMC chief

Since the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar is on leave, Abhijit Bangar, Thane Municipal Commissioner who has additional charge of NMMC was available in the office. The delegation handed over a calendar of the New Year.

Labour leader Ravindra Sawant felicitated Mr Bangar by giving him a calendar and wished him a Happy New Year. On the occasion, Rajendra Sutar, Sanjay Raghavan, Krishna Ghanwat, Unit President of the Vehicle Department, and Sandesh Surve, President of the Teachers Unit were present on the occasion.