Navi Mumbai: INTUC Chief Ravindra Sawant Sits On Hunger Strike Over Workers' Unfulfilled Demands; NMMC Seeks Time

The president of Navi Mumbai Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Ravindra Sawant, on Wednesday, sat on an indefinite hunger strike outside the headquarters of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to put pressure on the civic administration regarding long pending demands of contract workers.

However, the NMMC has sought time to decide on the issue. The civic body has already formed a committee and it will consult with the committee to take a call. Senior officials from NMMC have sought time till August 31 to consult with the committee.

Sawant said that there are a number of long-standing issues faced by contract employees, particularly their wages, that have not been resolved.

“I have already presented all issues in writing to the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and highlighted the inconveniences and hardships experienced by employees working on fixed remuneration,” said Sawant. He added that despite continuous follow-ups, meetings, and discussions with the delegation, the civic administration has not shown interest in resolving the problem.