Navi Mumbai: Independent tap to each tenement in villages and slums

In order to meet the rising demand for water in days to come, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to give an independent connection to each tenement/flat or house in villages and slums in the city. The civic body will carry out a survey to know the number of new houses constructed in place of old houses or the rise in floors and accordingly decided the number of taps in each building.

The survey will be conducted by each ward. At present, each building is charged for a water supply connection.

Over the period, there is a rise in family members, and old houses were demolished to construct new houses to accommodate all members. At some places, the one-floor building is now a four-story building in villages or extended villages. Indiranagar, Hanuman Nagar, Savli Gaon, Talvali, Rabada, Chinchpada, Ishwar Nagar, SatheNagar, Shirvane Gaon are among the popular slum pockets and gaothan in the NMMC area.

Similarly, commercial floors were constructed on the ground floor of some buildings. Even, in the slums, old huts have been demolished and a large number of new houses were constructed.

Due to the rise in the number of floors and houses, there is a rise in the number of water connections or taps. This has increased the pressure on the existing pipelines.

As a result, the civic body often receives complaints of the low pressure or inadequate water supply in different areas. So, the civic body has decided to carry out a survey of the number of new houses or flats that have come up over the period in these areas and accordingly new pipelines will be laid off.

Under the NMMC jurisdiction, there is a total of 28 gaothans (villages) and 48 slums.

However, at the same time, the civic body will also collect charges for water supply from each tap instead of a building. So far, the civic body used to collect water charges from a building in villages or slums.

“Now each house in villages, extended villages and slums without meter will have to pay Rs 50 monthly for each tap. Houses that use common tap outside their houses will have to pay Rs 30 monthly,” said a senior official from the Water Supply Department. Similarly, the commercial unit will have to pay for each tap.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 07:00 AM IST