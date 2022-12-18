Navi Mumbai: In a major reshuffle, 9 police inspectors transferred within the city's Police Commissionerate

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: After the reshuffle of senior police officials in Navi Mumbai, a total of 9 police inspectors have been transferred within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. They have already completed two years of their tenure.

Similarly, 21 police personnel have been transferred to the traffic branch. An order was issued by the Police Commissionerate office.

Last month in November, former Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh transferred 11 senior police inspectors.

Mahesh Patil, a police inspector attached to the Taloja traffic unit has been transferred to Nerul police station.

Police inspector Sunil Kadam of Turbhe MIDC Police Station has been transferred to Taloja Traffic Branch.

Similarly, inspector Satish Jadhav of Special Branch has been transferred to Crime Branch and inspector Vimal Vidve of Kharghar Police Station has been posted to APMC Traffic Branch.