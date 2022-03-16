Navi Mumbai: Illegal constructions demolished in Koparkhairane

Koparkhairane: The anti-encroachment unit of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has continued action against illegal structures in the city. The Koparkhairane ward demolish illegal structures in four buildings that were constructed without the civic body’s permission.

The Airoli ward office had issued notices under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966, and asked builders to remove the illegal structures constructed at house numbers 649, 650, 651 and 652 at sector 18 in Koparkhairane.

Despite the notice, instead of removing the illegal structure, they continued the construction.

Finally, the ward carried out a crackdown on the unauthorized construction and demolished the unauthorized construction in the presence of police

The illegal constructions were removed by the Koparkhairane ward officials with the help of 05 laborers, 01 gas cutter, 02 breakers and generators.

