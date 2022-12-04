Navi Mumbai: Ideological tribute to Babasaheb at Gyan Smarak in Airoli

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will give an ideological tribute to Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on December 5, on the eve of Mahaparinirvan Day.

Dr. Bhalchandra Mungekar, a senior economist, and well-known thinker will give an insightful lecture on Babasaheb Ambedkar's concept of modern India at Dr. Bharat Ratna Bhawan in Sector 15, Airoli.

The civic body keeps holding a similar programme at Dr. Bharat Ratna Bhawan, also known as 'Gyan Smarak’ based on Babasaheb's philosophy of ‘Knowledge is Power '.

In order to pay tribute to the inspiring memory of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar will give a lecture at 7 pm on Monday.