 Navi Mumbai: Ice Cream Vendor And Office Owner Booked After 6-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted Due To Illegal Power Connection In Neral
Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Ice cream vendor and office owner booked for negligence after a six-year-old girl was electrocuted due to an illegal power connection on November 20, 2024 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: An icecream vendor from Neral in Raigad district has been booked for negligence after a six year old girl got electrocuted due to his illegal electricity connection. Even as the incident was reported in November 20 after which an accidental death report (ADR) was filed, investigations revealed negligence of the vendor and a case was registered on Sunday against him and another person from whose shop the electricity was being provided illegally.

The victim, a resident of Neral, Karjat, was with her parents when they visited the ice cream cart around 11:45 PM on November 20. The child came into contact with a live electric wire and was electrocuted on the spot.

"Naje had illegally tapped into the office's electricity supply. He used exposed wires directly inserted into a socket instead of securing the connection with a plug," a police officer from Neral police station said.

The child's father was blind and by the time the mother realised that her daughter was electrocuted and tried pulling her away, it was late. Both Naje and Gaffur were booked under sections 106 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The Neral police have also sent a request to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to investigate how the illegal electric connection was obtained. A report from the electricity department is pending, and both accused have been served notices, said the police.

