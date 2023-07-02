Navi Mumbai: Housing Society Secretary Arrested For Putting Up Pro-PFI Stickers

Navi Mumbai: The Khandeshwar police have arrested the secretary of Neel Angan housing society in sector 19, New Panvel, for allegedly putting up slogans in favour of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Cracker bombs were also found on the society premises. The police said that the 68-year-old society functionary, Eknath Kewale, wanted to frame another housing society member over old enmity.

“PFI Zindabad and 786 were written on stickers in front of a couple of flats,” said an official from Khandeshwar police station. Residents of the society panicked after noticing the slogans on June 23 and informed the police.

Secretary found suspicious

The Khandeshwar police began their investigation and registered a case against an unidentified person. They also seized all the objectionable items from the society premises.

While the police were carrying out the investigation, they received information that someone from the society acted intentionally to frame another person. They also found Kewale’s unexplained interest in the probe suspicious.

“Since we had information that the act was done to create hatred between two communities, Kewale took a couple of names even without being asked,” said a police official. He added that CCTV footage of the building also revealed his suspicious movement. During questioning, he admitted to having put up the stickers with the intention of causing trouble due to a dispute between the officers and members of the society.