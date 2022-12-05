e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: House help held for stealing jewellery worth over ₹3 lakh | Representative Image
The Navi Mumbai police arrested Sankita Jadhav, a domestic worker from sector 14 in Kamothe, who allegedly stole gold jewellery worth Rs 3.3 lakh from the house of Kulwinder Singh where she was working in Bhumi Heights in Kamothe’s sector 10.

She stole the jewellery in September when the owner’s infirm parents were alone at their house. Singh was away attending to his expecting wife in the hospital. Taking advantage of it, Jadhav stole jewellery kept in the drawer of an almirah in Singh’s mother's room.

Jadhav had been working at the Singh's since May this year and suddenly left the job. Since her exit, they found that pieces of jewellery were missing which raised a suspicion.

Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector from unit 2 of the crime branch said that the house help was taken in confidence and during the interrogation, she admitted to have stolen the jewellery. He added that they have also recovered all stolen jewellery from her.

