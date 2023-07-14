Navi Mumbai: Hotel Manager Tries To Stop Unruly Drunk Driver, Gets Dragged For A Kilometer

Representative Image

APMC police have registered a case against two unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting a hotel manager and dragging him on the bonnet of the car on Wednesday night. The whole incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras.

Rituraj Shetty, the manager of a restaurant and bar in Turbhe had a narrow escape as the drunk driver dragged him on the bonnet for almost one kilometer. The incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday.

Beer buyer urinated near the restaurant

As per the complaint, four men came in a car at the bar in sector 22 in Turbhe on Wednesday night around 10 pm and two of them bought two bottles of beer and paid the amount. When they were leaving the restaurant, one of them got down from the car and started urinating near the restaurant to which employees of the restaurant opposed.

However, they picked up a fight and assaulted one of the staff. Later, a nearby shop owner also tried to stop the fight but he too, was assaulted by them.

Restaurant manager dragged over 1 km

Meanwhile, the restaurant manager, Shetty tried to resolve the matter but he too, was assaulted. Shetty claimed that they all were drunk and were behaving rudely. He tried to stop the car as they were leaving, but the drunks did not stop the car and dragged Shetty for nearly a kilometer as he held on to the bonnet. He fell down when they slowed the car.

Police on the lookout for drunks

Later, Shetty complained to the APMC police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and started searching for them.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)