Navi Mumbai: 'Helmet 4 Life' Initiative Distributes Free Helmets To Youth In Nerul

"Helmet 4 Life" Initiative: Promoting Helmet Safety in Navi Mumbai | Amit Srivastava

In a remarkable collaborative effort, the Jayshree Foundation and Pragati Foundation, in partnership with United Way Mumbai, conducted an impactful awareness campaign and distributed free helmets to the youth of Nerul, Navi Mumbai. This inspiring event unfolded on October 17 and drew an enthusiastic response from the young populace of Navi Mumbai, with more than 40 citizens registering their presence.

Programme was organised to instill sense of responsibility in youth

The awareness program held on this occasion aimed to underscore the critical importance of wearing helmets when on the road. Attendees were educated about the potential consequences of neglecting this safety measure and were informed about the reasons why using a helmet is essential. This comprehensive approach was designed not only to provide free helmets but also to instill a lasting sense of responsibility among the youth for their safety and that of others.

Distinguished figures such as Siddhi Rane, Vaibhav Jadhav, and officials from Jayashree Foundation and United Way Mumbai graced the event with their presence, further emphasizing the importance of this initiative. Their support has contributed significantly to the success of the "Helmet 4 Life" campaign in Navi Mumbai.

Building a culture of road safety

This initiative is not just about distributing helmets but fostering a culture of road safety. It's about ensuring that every ride begins and ends with the safety of the rider in mind. Through these efforts, Navi Mumbai is taking a significant step towards creating a safer and more responsible community on its roads.met is essential. This comprehensive approach was designed to not only provide free helmets but also to instill a lasting sense of responsibility among the youth for their safety and that of others.

