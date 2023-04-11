Navi Mumbai: Health facilities in city to change with 'Sunder Maja Dawakhana' campaign |

Navi Mumbai: The civic primary health centres are observing 'Sundar Maja Dawakhana' (beautiful clinic) campaign a week from April 7 which is World Health Day. The initiative has been taken following directives of the Government of Maharashtra.

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar had instructed to change the nature of the health care under this campaign and create an environment where the patients feel happy. Accordingly, the campaign is being implemented from April 7 to April 14, and social organizations and citizens of the city have been involved in it.

About this year's Health Day theme

This year's Health Day is being celebrated based on the concept of 'Equality of Health for All, Arogya Suvidha' and this activity is being implemented for eight days in 23 Civil Primary Health Centres and 4 Hospitals of the Municipal Corporation. Wide publicity is being done to ensure that equal health facilities are available to all and that more citizens use the public hospital facilities of the Municipal Corporation.

Under this initiative, in order to maintain a clean and pleasant environment in all the hospitals and civil primary health centres of the Municipal Corporation, cleaning of the surrounding areas, all internal departments, toilets, storehouses, gardens, beautification of the premises and facades, painting and putting up boards of the services provided to the public through the health institute in the facades.

Similarly, materials, records and registers of various departments such as drug storehouse, office department, laboratory department, and drug department are being organized and subject-wise lots are being placed on them.