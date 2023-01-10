Navi Mumbai: Harinam week organised on death anniversaries of Sri Sant Bhagwan Baba and Vaman Bhau in Khanda Colony |

Navi Mumbai: On the death anniversary of Sri Sant Bhagwan Baba and Vaman Bhau, Harinam Week is being organized at Khanda Colony from January 7 (Saturday). The week-long Harinam week was started with a Vinaya puja by BJP district president MLA Prashant Thakur. The former Deputy Mayor of Panvel Sitatai Patil was also present with him.

Event organized in front of police station in Khanda Colony

The death anniversaries of Shri Sant Bhagwan Baba and Vamanbhau Maharaj will be observed from January 7 to January 14. The grand divine ceremony is being organized in front of the police station in Khanda Colony.

Various spiritual activities organized

There will be Haripath every morning, Gita parayana in the afternoon and Haripath by Ganesh Maharaj Ghuge at 6 in the evening.

Mahaprasad is organized by the board for the devotees every evening after the kirtan. This is the eighteenth year of Shri Sant Vaman Bhau and Bhagwan Baba Maharaj's death anniversary celebrations.