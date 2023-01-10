e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Harinam week organised on death anniversaries of Sri Sant Bhagwan Baba and Vaman Bhau in Khanda Colony

Navi Mumbai: Harinam week organised on death anniversaries of Sri Sant Bhagwan Baba and Vaman Bhau in Khanda Colony

The week-long Harinam week was started with a Vinaya puja by BJP district president MLA Prashant Thakur. The former Deputy Mayor of Panvel Sitatai Patil was also present with him.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Harinam week organised on death anniversaries of Sri Sant Bhagwan Baba and Vaman Bhau in Khanda Colony |
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: On the death anniversary of Sri Sant Bhagwan Baba and Vaman Bhau, Harinam Week is being organized at Khanda Colony from January 7 (Saturday). The week-long Harinam week was started with a Vinaya puja by BJP district president MLA Prashant Thakur. The former Deputy Mayor of Panvel Sitatai Patil was also present with him.

Event organized in front of police station in Khanda Colony

The death anniversaries of Shri Sant Bhagwan Baba and Vamanbhau Maharaj will be observed from January 7 to January 14. The grand divine ceremony is being organized in front of the police station in Khanda Colony.

Various spiritual activities organized

There will be Haripath every morning, Gita parayana in the afternoon and Haripath by Ganesh Maharaj Ghuge at 6 in the evening.

Mahaprasad is organized by the board for the devotees every evening after the kirtan. This is the eighteenth year of Shri Sant Vaman Bhau and Bhagwan Baba Maharaj's death anniversary celebrations.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 'Young India Run 2023' to be held in Panvel on Dec 12
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cyrus Mistry accident: HC questions position of person who filed plea seeking stringent charges...

Cyrus Mistry accident: HC questions position of person who filed plea seeking stringent charges...

Mumbai: BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar writes to civic chief; demands discussion on budget

Mumbai: BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar writes to civic chief; demands discussion on budget

Navi Mumbai: Harinam week organised on death anniversaries of Sri Sant Bhagwan Baba and Vaman Bhau...

Navi Mumbai: Harinam week organised on death anniversaries of Sri Sant Bhagwan Baba and Vaman Bhau...

Navi Mumbai: Former Congress corporator Siddharth Banthia joins BJP

Navi Mumbai: Former Congress corporator Siddharth Banthia joins BJP

Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes illegal structure in Belapur ward

Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes illegal structure in Belapur ward