Navi Mumbai: 'Gudi' making workshop for children held in Nerul

Nerul: Jayshree Foundation conducted a Gudi making workshop last week with the children of Jeevan Jyoti Aashalaya in Nerul. More than 25 children attended the day long workshop. Four representatives of the foundation guided the children to understand the significance of the day.

During the workshop, children learned the art and also enhanceed their creative skills.

Children made creative Gudis with prints of vegetables and even handprints. They were given freedom to choose colour and understand the importance of using different colours.

According to the foundation, the aim of the workshop was to aware children about Gudi Padwa and how this is important for us. “The platform also gave an opportunity to children to be creative and showcase their inner talents,” said a senior member of the foundation.

“We also had an interactive session with the children. At the end of the day, the children were happy and learnt something new,” said another representative of foundation.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:06 AM IST