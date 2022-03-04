Navi Mumbai: GRP recovers 8 mobile phones stolen from Mumbai locals from different district in Bihar

The Nerul Unit of Government Railway Police had recovered eight stolen mobile phones from different districts of Bihar, the police said. These mobile phones were robbed in local trains across Mumbai and were tracked to Bihar, said the police.

Quaiser Khalid, commissioner of police, GRP had ordered all the police stations to track and trace the mobile phones stolen in local trains in-between 2019 to 2021. Accordingly, a team of officials from Nerul Unit 5 under the guidance of Arshuddin Shaikh, police inspector, local crime branch, GRP started tracking the phones.

The police said with the help of technical details, the team tracked the phone in Bihar. "Accordingly, eight phones were recovered from different districts including Katihar, Jainagar, Vaishali, Madhubani and Saharsa," the police commissioner said.

"We have recovered a total of 8 mobile phones worth Rs 1.45 lakhs. These phones were stolen and cases were registered at different police stations including four cases in Andheri, three in Bandra and one in Churchgate," added Shaikh.

The police said that they have recovered the mobile phones using the procedure and law. They will now send a notice to the respective person from where the phone was recovered asking them to come for a statement and be present in the court. Accordingly, a charge sheet will be filed.

In the last one month, the different teams of GRP sleuths had recovered 50 mobile phones. These phones were tracked from different states including Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

