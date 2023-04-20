Navi Mumbai: Ground plus two storey illegal building razed in Belapur | FPJ

The Anti-Encroachment department of the Belapur ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an illegal structure in Shahbaz village in Belapur.

The ground plus two-storey building was being constructed without any permission from the civic body.

Notice issued

A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction and asked to remove themselves.

However, unauthorized construction was going on despite notice being served. Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction.

For the demolition driver, officers and employees of the ward were present and the building was demolished with the help of 8 labourers, one gas cutter, one electric hammer, and one JCB. The drive was conducted in the presence of police.