Navi Mumbai: Groom held for brandishing swords at pre-wedding ceremony

A 27-year-old groom was arrested and later released on bail for brandishing swords at a pre-wedding ceremony held on open ground in Indira Nagar in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. While the incident took place on January 17, the groom was arrested on January 25 after a video of the event went viral.
Police said an FIR has been registered at the Turbhe MIDC police against the groom and five others.
According to police, during the Haldi ceremony, a pre-wedding function, the groom identified as Akash Suresh Singh and his friends brandished swords. They also shot the video which went viral on social media.
When the police came to know about the video, an investigation was launched. Sachin Patil, a police officer who is also a complainant informed Singh was arrested on January 25 and later released on bail.
Another senior official said that the police are looking at other people who also brandished the swords during the ceremony.
Meanwhile, a case under section 188, 269, 270, and 34 of IPC and 4 and 25 of Arms Act along with 135, 37(1), and 37 (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act have been registered.
In the first week of January, the Turbhe MIDC police had arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly cutting his birthday with a sword. Around 20 more people were attended the birthday party was booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The man was later let off on bail.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)