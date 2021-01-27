Navi Mumbai: Groom held for brandishing swords at pre-wedding ceremony

A 27-year-old groom was arrested and later released on bail for brandishing swords at a pre-wedding ceremony held on open ground in Indira Nagar in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. While the incident took place on January 17, the groom was arrested on January 25 after a video of the event went viral.

Police said an FIR has been registered at the Turbhe MIDC police against the groom and five others.

According to police, during the Haldi ceremony, a pre-wedding function, the groom identified as Akash Suresh Singh and his friends brandished swords. They also shot the video which went viral on social media.