Navi Mumbai: GROMA and CAT to hold meeting over a host of issues including online product sales

In a difficult situation of the business, the Grain, Rice & Oilseeds Merchants Association (GROMA) in association with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) will hold a detailed discussion of important trade issues on May 10 in Navi Mumbai.

Shankar Thakkar, President of CAT Mumbai Metropolitan region said that among important issues, they will discuss the dip discount being offered by e-commerce sites without following the business ethics and laws of the country. “From duplicate products to dip discounts, they are adopting wrong trade practices. This should be checked immediately,” said Thakkar. In addition, they will also discuss local issues faced by GROMA and CAT members.

During the meeting, along with senior members of GROMA, Praveen Khandelwal, National General Secretary of CAT, Kirti Rana, President of Navi Mumbai Merchant Chamber, National President of All India Edible Oil Traders Federation, and Shankar Thakkar, President of CAT Mumbai Metropolitan region will be present.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:24 PM IST