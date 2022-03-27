Navi Mumbai: Grape arrivals peak as season nears end

The arrival of grapes at the wholesale market has peaked even as the season of the juicy fruit is nearing a close.

According to the APMC Vashi administration, around 70 tons of grapes are arriving in the market each day, which is a good amount. Even the retail price is between Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg.

The grapes have been arriving from Nashik, Baramati, and Solapur. “The fruit will be available till mid-April,” said a trader from APMC.

The season of grapes starts in November and continues till March-April. “The price of grapes varies depending on the quality, size and breed,” said the trader. However, he added that this year, the quality is much better than the previous year.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:31 AM IST