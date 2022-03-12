Navi Mumbai: Graduation ceremony held at Mahatma Phule College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Panvel

The graduation ceremony of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha's Mahatma Phule College of Arts, Science and Commerce at Panvel was held on Saturday. The function was presided over by Ramsheth Thakur, a member of the management committee of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. The Vice-Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Dr. Manikrao Salunkhe was the chief guest at the function.

On this occasion, degree certificates were given to the graduates and postgraduates students of the college.

Thakur explained the importance of education and congratulated the graduating students. He guided them to try their best to live life to become ideal citizens and give a helping hand to others in need. Dr. Salunkhe reminded the students about the contribution and sacrifice of Mahatma Phule and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil in the development of the country as well as the work done by Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil and Mahatma Phule for the country's dream of becoming a superpower.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 08:06 PM IST