Navi Mumbai: Good supply of watermelons brings down prices in APMC market

Navi Mumbai: The APMC market in Vashi has been receiving a good supply of watermelons for the last week. More than 200 hundred trucks carrying watermelon are arriving in the market daily. This has led to the huge availability of watermelon in the market.

Meanwhile, outside the APMC, there is a bottleneck due to the long queue of trucks waiting to enter the marker complex.

According to traders at APMC, the number of vehicles loaded with watermelon has reached over 150 trucks loaded with the fruit. The juicy fruit is arriving from Sangli, Solapur, Gulbarga, and Akkalkot.

Watermelon trader Bharat More informed that the watermelon season will continue till full summer. “The dark green watermelon is known as 'Sugar King'. As the name suggests, it tastes like sugar,” said More.

With the rising mercury level, the demand for juicy fruits like watermelon increases. This year in March, the city had already witnessed a heatwave.

Similarly, the large watermelon with creamy green stripes known as 'Namdhari' is also arriving in good quantity. These watermelons are widely used in making fruit salads and juices.

Due to the large supply at present, the Namdhari variety is available between Rs 8 to Rs 10 in the wholesale market. In the retail market, the watermelons are being sold at Rs. 15 to 18 per kg.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:52 PM IST