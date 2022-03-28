Navi Mumbai: Good supply brings down vegie price in retail

With an ample supply of green vegetables at the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, the price of most of the vegetables has dropped sharply. Some of the vegetables are available at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in the retail market. Residents say that they are enjoying the winter season in March.

Except for a couple of vegetables, the supply of most vegetables is good. However, traders at APMC say that the supply will dip by mid-April and prices will start rising.

For the one fortnight, the prices of most of the green vegetables have dropped by 20 to 30 percent. And this is reflected in the retail market.

The drumstick that was commanding a price of Rs 120 to Rs 140 per kg is now available at Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg in the retail market. Even other vegetables like cauliflowers, and tomatoes are available at Rs 30 per kg in the retail. The price of Brinjal that once had reached Rs 80 per kg is now available at Rs 40 per kg in the retail market.

Among leafy vegetables, a bunch of methi and palak leaf is available at just Rs 5 to Rs 7 in the retail market. But the price of green chili remains around Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg in the retail market.

Every year, homemakers wait for the winter season to get green vegetables at a very low price. But this year, due to excessive and unseasonal rainfall in vegetable growing areas affected the supply. This resulted in high vegetable prices during the whole season. The price of cauliflowers which had touched Rs 60 per kg in the wholesale market and in the retail, was available around Rs 100 per kg.

On Monday, the Vashi APMC market received a total of 490 trucks and tempos loaded with vegetables arrived in the market which is believed to be a good supply during the season.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:31 PM IST