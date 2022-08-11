Navi Mumbai: Good supply brings down vegetable price in retail

File Photo

The good supply of green vegetables at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi brought down its prices in both wholesale and the retail market. Some of the vegetables are available at Rs 40 per kg in the retail market.

Traders at the APMC say that the dry spell for around a fortnight helped farmers to bring vegetables to the market. Earlier, due to heavy rainfall, vegetables from remote growing areas were not coming to the market. On August 11, a total of 596 vehicles laden with vegetables arrived in the market of which 58 vehicles were trucks and 284 vehicles were tempos while the remaining 245 were pickup vans. Around a fortnight ago, around 430 vehicles laden with vegetables were arriving.

“There is around 30 percent rise in the arrival and this has brought down prices of most of the vegetables,” said an administrative official from the APMC, Vashi.

The price of cauliflower had reached Rs 100 per kg in July's third week and now it has come down to Rs 60 per kg. Even drumsticks are now available at Rs 80 per kg.

Among leafy vegetables, a bunch of spinach is available between Rs 10 to Rs 15 in the retail market.

According to traders, during the monsoon period, the supply of vegetables keeps fluctuating. “The supply is not constant during monsoon as heavy rainfall prevents arrival from remote areas,” said Viren Mhatre, a trader from Vashi APMC.

The APMC Mumbai receives most of the vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in western Maharashtra and Karnataka. During July, due to heavy rainfall in these areas, the supply dipped and prices started soaring.