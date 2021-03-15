Navi Mumbai: Good supply brings down onion price in retail market, now available between Rs 25 - 30 per kg

The price of onion in the retail market has come down finally after rise in the supply. Now, onion is available in the retail market between Rs 25 and Rs 30 per kg while in the wholesale market, the commodity is available between Rs 11 and Rs 15 per kg.

According to traders from the onion-potato market at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, the price will go down further with increase in supply.

The retail price of one of the most important ingredients of the kitchen had come down to Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg with good supply during January. However, soon after it increased and reached Rs 50 per kg.

Since August-September last year, the price of the onion was not coming down. Due to excess rainfall, the crops damaged and there was very little arrival during November-December.