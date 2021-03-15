Navi Mumbai: Good supply brings down onion price in retail market, now available between Rs 25 - 30 per kg

The price of onion in the retail market has come down finally after rise in the supply. Now, onion is available in the retail market between Rs 25 and Rs 30 per kg while in the wholesale market, the commodity is available between Rs 11 and Rs 15 per kg.
According to traders from the onion-potato market at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, the price will go down further with increase in supply.
The retail price of one of the most important ingredients of the kitchen had come down to Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg with good supply during January. However, soon after it increased and reached Rs 50 per kg.
Since August-September last year, the price of the onion was not coming down. Due to excess rainfall, the crops damaged and there was very little arrival during November-December.
The supply of the commodity at the Onion-Potato market at the APMC in Vashi was around 7000 quintals during August that came down to just 4350 quintals in December with a sharp 40 percent dip. In January, the supply increased for few days and dipped again.
Even the onion available in the market was substandard. “Now, onion dried and it has more shelf life than last month arrival,” said a trader from the APMC. However, he added that it is perishable product so it prices keep fluctuating.
As per the market administration, the arrival of onion has reached 120 trucks per day which are sufficient to cater Mumbai and the MMR area. “With a good supply, the price is likely to come down within a week,” said Bhupen Shah, a trader at APMC’s Onion-Potato market.