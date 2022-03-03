Navi Mumbai: Ghansoli ward office demolishes two illegal structures in Satyawan Nagar

The anti-encroachment department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished two under construction structures in Satyawan Nagar in Ghansoli.

The ground plus two-storey structures were being constructed without the civic body’s permission.

The civic body has continued its drive against illegal structures and in the last year, it has already removed around 100 illegal structures across the city.

A notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 was issued by the Ghansoli ward office against this unauthorized construction. The contractors were asked to remove the unauthorized constructions by themselves. But they continued the unauthorized construction.

Following inaction from the contractor, a demolition drive against the unauthorized constructions was carried out by the Ghansoli ward office. The demolition drive was carried out by officers from Ghansoli ward, 10 labourers, 03 breakers, 1 gas cutter in the presence of police personnel.

Last month, the civic body removed three illegal structures at sector 2 and sector 6 in Koparkhairane. These were new constructions without the civic body’s permission.

