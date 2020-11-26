Navi Mumbai: Ghansoli man who fled after killing his wife with a hammer arrested in Belapur

Koparkhairane police arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife around a month ago with a hammer and fled. The man was arrested from Belapur on November 25. Police said that he had changed his name and look, and was residing in Belapur.

The accused identified as Rajaram Mangilal Malviya, a resident of sector 4 in Ghansoli, had hit his wife with a hammer on October 25 after she refused to give money for liquor. Police said that Malviya was addicted to liquor and always created problems at home. On November 25, he had come home at around 2 am and demanded money from his wife identified as Ratna Raju Mehra, 35.

Mehra had received grievous injuries on the head and he was admitted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai. However, during treatment, she died on October 31.

Meanwhile, Malviya was nowhere to be found. Since he was not carrying his mobile phone, he could not be traced immediately.

Finally, the police received information about Malviya’s location and arrested him from Belapur around 12.50 pm on November 25, almost after a month of the incident. Police said Malviya had changed his name and look by growing beard and hiding in Belapur. A case of murder under section 302 was already registered against him at Koparkhairane police after the incident.