Navi Mumbai gets its first underground garbage bin

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) ,which ranked third in Swachh Survekshan 2020, installed an underground garbage bin at two places in the city. Installed under the CSR scheme, the underground garbage bins keep the surroundings clean and also prevent foul smell.

NMMC, which is known for adopting innovative ideas, has achieved another milestone after installing the underground garbage bins.

A senior civic official from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department informed that the two underground garbage bins have been installed at vantage points, one being the Palm Beach Road that connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. It has two separate bins of 1.1 cubic meters for wet waste and dry waste. “The bins have a foot dispenser through which one can open the bin by pressing it and throw the garbage in it,” said the official. He added that, as the bin is placed underground, there is no chance of foul smell and also littering in the nearby area.

Once the bin is filled to its capacity, the bin is pulled out via a hydraulic system and the garbage is transported through the compactor.

Navi Mumbai jumped up four positions from the previous year’s ranking and bagged the third position in the annual survey of cleanliness Swachh Survekshan 2020. Out of six cities in the country that received a five star rating for being garbage-free, Navi Mumbai is the only city in the state of Maharashtra to achieve this feat. In addition, the city also received 'ODF Plus Plus Rating'.

The use of technology and a hundred per cent garbage lifting helped the civic body to achieve the feat. The city generates around 700 MT of garbage per day. Household waste is segregated into wet and dry at source and transported in vehicles fitted with RFID chips for proper monitoring of waste transportation. In addition, many societies and industry groups, which generate a large amount of waste every day, have implemented wet manure projects on their premises. Fertilizer projects were started in all schools and parks of NMMC. The Zero Waste Slum Model was successfully implemented in the slum area at Ram Nagar, Digha, amongst others.