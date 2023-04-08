Navi Mumbai: Gang ransacks restaurant, beats up staff in Turbhe | Pixabay

A restaurant was allegedly ransacked and its staff was beaten up by a gang of four persons in Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Accused refused to pay the bill after consuming food and drinks

The incident took place late on Wednesday night when the accused arrived at the restaurant and ordered alcohol, but refused to pay the bill after consuming food and drinks, an official said.

The accused abused and attacked the staff and later ransacked the premises, he said.

An offence under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (trespass), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against four persons, the official said.

No arrests have been made in this connection so far, he added