Navi Mumbai: Fun and fair for kids at two-day 'Hasta Rachna Mela' in Vashi

The Shishyaa Waldorf School in Vashi is organising two days of Hasta Rachna Mela on April 9 and 10. The event will provide a platform for children to experience the outer world by participating in a number of activities.

They will get an opportunity to play games, buy handmade toys and objects, eat delicious food, sing, dance, and make merry all along building memories that will nourish their hearts for a lifetime.

“The Hasta Rachana Mela is an initiative that stems from the rich philosophy that education cannot be separated from life. This means that every deed or act that a human engages in, to fulfil his life needs, becomes an opportunity for a child to learn from,” said Bandana Basu, founder of the school.

The important attractions of the two-day event will be stalls selling a variety of handmade items, workshops, cultural performances, children, markets, and a number of games.

However, parents will have to pay a small amount for the entry and participation in the events in the Mela that will be held between 4 pm and 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday at Silicon Tower in sector 30A, Vashi.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:31 PM IST