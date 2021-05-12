Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where you can take second dose on May 13

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (TMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on May 13. With the Maharashtra government today announcing suspension of vaccination for age group 18-44 years for time being, the vaccination centres shall be open only for those who are due to take the second dose of Covaxin and Covishield.
Drive-in vaccination will take place at Inorbit Mall and Grand Central Mall in Vashi.
It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center for the second dose of Covaxin vaccine, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.
From May 1 till May 9, a total of 8425 citizens between 18-44 age group has taken the vaccination. The reason is the poor supply of vaccination doses in the city.
At present, there are more than 49 centres including civic runs and private setup in the city for vaccinations. However, only a few are operating due to low availability of the vaccination.
As per the data shared by the NMMC’s Health Department, a total of 8245 citizens between 18 years and 44 years took the vaccination. Of the 8245 citizens, 5127 citizens were from NMMC jurisdiction while the remaining from other areas. Meanwhile, the civic body has clarified that due to the low availability of vaccines, priority will be given to NMMC area citizens while administering the vaccines.