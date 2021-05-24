Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where you can take second dose of Covishield on May 25

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (TMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on May 25. The vaccination centres shall be open only for those who are due to take the second dose of Covishield. Covaxin shall not be administered at any of the centers.
Additionally, no drive-in vaccination will take place either, the civic body informed.
It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center for the second dose, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is preparing to vaccinate around 25,000 to 30,000 citizens per day before the possible third wave of COVID 19. The civic body will create multiple jumbo vaccination centres to cover maximum citizens in the shortest period.
The civic body has already floated a global tender to procure 4 lakh doses of vaccines. Before the third wave, the civic body wants to vaccinate every citizen above 50 years.
