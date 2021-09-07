Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for September 8

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on September 8. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take both first and second dose of Covaxin and Covishield.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

Advertisement

While there is a slight rise in the number of new cases of COVID 19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction, Chinchpada, another slum in the city has emerged as COVID free. At present, there is no active case left in the slum area. Civic administration claimed that citizens participation in implementation of civic initiative brought the positive result.

Earlier, Indira Nagar slum in Turbhe ward emerged as COVID 19 free. The aggressive tracing, testing, and treatment help to achieve the feat in these two slums. Even today there is no active case in Indiranagar slum.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:48 PM IST