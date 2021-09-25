Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for September 26; only second dose of Covaxin, Covishield will be administered

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on September 26. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin and Covishield. No first doses of both the vaccines shall be administered.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has claimed that it has already vaccinated around 95 percent of eligible citizens under its jurisdiction with the first dose. However, the number of people who have been administered the second dose is around 35 percent. Under the NMMC jurisdiction, the eligible population is around 11 lakhs.

As per the data shared by the civic health department, a total of 10,03,071 citizens which is around 95% of the eligible population have been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

However, the number of citizens given the second dose of vaccination is around 4,58,195 which is around 43 % of the total eligible population.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:15 PM IST