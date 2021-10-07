Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for October 8

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on October 8. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take both first and second dose of Covaxin and Covishield.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

Residents of Navi Mumbai equally preferred a paid vaccination as half of the total vaccinations have been taken at private hospitals. Around 96% citizens under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have taken the first dose and there is an equal contribution from private hospitals.

As part of the preparation for the possible third wave, the civic body increased the number of vaccination centres and depending upon the availability, it conducted a number of special drives to inoculate the maximum number of citizens.

