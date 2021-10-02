Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for October 3; only second dose of Covaxin will be administered

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on October 3. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin only. No first doses of both the vaccines shall be administered.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

Half of the senior citizens under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have already taken both doses of the COVID vaccine. However, keeping casualty rates due to COVID, senior citizens are the most vulnerable. Health issues and allergies are few reasons for many senior citizens delaying or avoiding taking the COVID vaccine.

As per the data shared by NMMC’s Health department, of the total 1.5 lakh senior citizens, a total of 91,373 have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 79,416 have taken both doses till September 30.

After health workers and people associated with the essential services, following the central government and state government guidelines, the vaccination of senior citizens was started early this year. Depending upon the availability of vaccines, the civic body increased the number of vaccination centre across the city, so that citizens can take the jab to the nearest centre.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 10:17 PM IST